VIDEO. Was Girona's victory fair? The referees made a controversial decision in a La Liga match

Yesterday marked the inaugural fixture of the eleventh round in La Liga. Girona hosted Celta Vigo at their home ground.

Following the match, the hosts secured a victory by the slimmest of margins, notching the solitary goal in the 90+1st minute. Thanks to this triumph, Girona, which has exhibited remarkable prowess this season, ascended to the pinnacle of the Spanish championship, at least until the commencement of the Barcelona - Real Madrid match.

Still, Celta may have questions regarding the work of the referees. In the 83rd minute, the visitors broke the deadlock, but the referee disallowed the goal, deeming that Celta's midfielder, Carlos Dotor, had fouled against Girona's goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, during the attacking play. As a result, the goal by Luca de la Torre was disallowed.

In the current season, Girona has showcased formidable results: amassing nine victories, one draw against Real Sociedad, and enduring a lone defeat to Real Madrid, across eleven played matches. The team has consistently resided in the upper echelons of the league table throughout the season and has occasionally commandeered the leading position.

After the yesterday’s triumph, Girona once again finds itself atop La Liga, surpassing Real Madrid and Barcelona by three and four points, respectively. The Madrid and Catalan clubs are poised to engage in their fixture today.