Medvedev struggled to reach the Round of 16 of the Masters in Rome

World number four Daniil Medvedev narrowly advanced to the round of 16 at the Masters in Rome.

In the round of 32 match, Medvedev, who is not representing any country in the tournament, defeated 20-year-old Serbian tennis player Hamad Međedović, ranked 121st in the world.

In the first set, both players secured two breaks each, leading to a tiebreaker, which Medvedev barely won 7-5. However, in the second set, the young Serb surprised Medvedev and won 6-2.

The deciding set once again went to 12 games, but the nominal favorite of the match ultimately managed to win 7-5.

In the round of 16, Medvedev will face American Timmy Paul, ranked 16th in the ATP rankings.