Iga Swiatek - Madison Keys prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys prediction Photo: https://www.polsatsport.pl/ Author unknown
Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
WTA Rome 2024 14 may 2024, 07:00 Iga Swiatek - Madison Keys
Rome , Foro Italico
Madison Keys Madison Keys
Prediction on game Total over 17,5
Odds: 1.64

The prestigious tennis tournament in Rome is in full swing, here on May 14 Iga Swiatek - Madison Keys will hold their meeting. Forecast from Dailysports experts read on the pages of our resource.

Iga Swiatek

Polish tennis player is expected to demolish all in her path, Swiatek is good on any surface, but it seems that on the ground her superiority over her opponents is even greater. The athlete has already won the tournament in Madrid, now she wants to repeat this success in Rome. So far, the world number one has not lost a single game, with Bernarda Pera, Yulia Putintseva and Angelique Kerber being beaten in turn.

Such a Swiatek has few weaknesses, she constantly exerts pressure, is psychologically stable, and knows how to win key games. The Polka is in brilliant form, any defeat is already taken as a surprise.

Madison Keys

The experienced American looks good on the ground this year, she reached the semifinals of Madrid, where she lost to Sventek without a chance. The way to the quarterfinals in Rome was not easy, Osorio Serrana was beaten in three sets, it also took three games to win the battle against Maia-Haddad. Only in the last match, Keys confidently passed Romanian Kyrsta - 6:2, 6:1.

The athlete is 29 years old, she is the 16th ranked player in the world, she has a lot of experience, but even this may not help in the battle against the world number one. It will be difficult to impose the struggle Sventek, but Keys will definitely try.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Tennis players crossed paths four times, while the score in head-to-head confrontations in favor of Sventek - 3:1.
  • Swiatek has 35 wins in 39 matches this year.
  • Keys has won 10 of 14 meetings.

Iga Swiatek - Madison Keys Prediction

In this pair the Polish is a big favorite, it's not about ranking at all, but about the form of the athletes, although Keys also looks good in recent meetings, Swiatek she is definitely inferior. Iga is not as ruthless in Rome as it was in Madrid, some meetings are delayed. We risk to assume that the betting total of more than 17.5 games will go here.

