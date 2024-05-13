RU RU
Aston Villa pull away from defeat in the very end in the match against Liverpool

Football news Today, 17:14
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Aston Villa pull away from defeat in the very end in the match against Liverpool twitter.com/AVFCOfficial

Aston Villa and Liverpool played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the 37th round of the English Premier League.

Liverpool took an early lead in just the second minute of the game thanks to a bizarre own goal from Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Harvey Elliott fired from the right flank, and the Argentine goalkeeper inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

Aston Villa quickly equalized. Youri Tielemans struck superbly from mid-range after a pass from Ollie Watkins. However, at halftime, Liverpool led 2-1 as Cody Gakpo slotted the ball into the empty net after a pass from the left flank.

In the early stages of the second half, Liverpool's young central defender Jarell Quansah scored his first Premier League goal with a header from a free-kick delivery.

However, Aston Villa managed to stage an incredible comeback. Substitute Jon Duran first scored with a long-range shot, and then in the 88th minute, the ball deflected off him and went into the net.

Unaí Emery's team needs just one point in the final match against Crystal Palace to secure a spot in the Champions League. Alternatively, they can afford not to earn any points if Tottenham fails to win their matches against Manchester City and Sheffield United.

EPL, 37th Round

Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool
Goals: Tielemans 12', Duran 85', 88' – Martinez (OG) 2', Gakpo 23', Quansah 48'

