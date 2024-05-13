It's not like him. The world champion's epic auto-goal in the match against Liverpool

Today, Liverpool is playing away against Aston Villa in the 37th round of the English Premier League. Just two minutes into the game, Jürgen Klopp's team took the lead.

However, the Liverpool players didn't have to score themselves. All the work was done for them by Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who bizarrely scored an own goal after a shot from Harvey Elliott from the right flank.

This is Martinez's first own goal for Aston Villa. It's also the second-fastest own goal in the history of the English Premier League. Martinez scored the own goal in the 64th second, with the record belonging to former Everton defender Antolin Alcaraz at 54 seconds.

In 34 matches this season in the Premier League, Martinez has kept 9 clean sheets.

It's worth noting that if Aston Villa beats Liverpool, they will secure a spot in the Champions League for the next season.