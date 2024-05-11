Aston Villa vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The central match of the 37th round will be the encounter between the teams occupying the fourth and third positions in the league table. Aston Villa will host Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: what you need to know about the match

Aston Villa is striving to secure their position in fourth place in the league table and retain their spot in the Champions League next season. They cannot move up any further, but they are at risk of being overtaken by Tottenham. Currently, Spurs trail by seven points and have a game in hand.

Liverpool has virtually dropped out of the title race in recent weeks. The Merseysiders still maintain mathematical chances of clinching the top spot by the end of the season, but belief in this outcome is extremely low. Before the start of the round, Arsenal had a five-point lead with two matches remaining in the current campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side has secured a Champions League spot for next season, but they will have to settle for the League Cup as their only trophy.

Recall that the previous encounter between these teams in the first half of the Premier League season, held at Anfield in September, ended in a 3-0 victory for Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: when and where will the match take place

The match between Aston Villa and Liverpool will take place on Monday, May 13, at Villa Park in Birmingham. The referee will blow the starting whistle at 21:00 Central European Time.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: where to watch the match online

