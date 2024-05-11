RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Aston Villa vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 08:34
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: Premier League website / Author unknown

The central match of the 37th round will be the encounter between the teams occupying the fourth and third positions in the league table. Aston Villa will host Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: what you need to know about the match

Aston Villa is striving to secure their position in fourth place in the league table and retain their spot in the Champions League next season. They cannot move up any further, but they are at risk of being overtaken by Tottenham. Currently, Spurs trail by seven points and have a game in hand.

Liverpool has virtually dropped out of the title race in recent weeks. The Merseysiders still maintain mathematical chances of clinching the top spot by the end of the season, but belief in this outcome is extremely low. Before the start of the round, Arsenal had a five-point lead with two matches remaining in the current campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side has secured a Champions League spot for next season, but they will have to settle for the League Cup as their only trophy.

Recall that the previous encounter between these teams in the first half of the Premier League season, held at Anfield in September, ended in a 3-0 victory for Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: when and where will the match take place

The match between Aston Villa and Liverpool will take place on Monday, May 13, at Villa Park in Birmingham. The referee will blow the starting whistle at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TalkSportk, discovery, TNT
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
  • Barbados - Csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now Player
  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV
  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Nauru - Sky Sport
  • Palau - Sky Sport
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Sport
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
  • Singapore - Star Hub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tonga - Sky Sport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:28 On the road to another title. A brace by Yosko Gvardiol helped Manchester City to demolish Fulham Tennis news Today, 09:10 Osaka's third confident victory gives her a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA 1000 tournament Tennis news Today, 09:00 Nadal leaves the Masters in Rome after the second stage. The ninth racket was beyond his strength Football news Today, 08:34 Aston Villa vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:16 "PSG will be stronger next season." The Parisian coach commented on Mbappe's departure Football news Today, 07:57 Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:26 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Tennis news Today, 07:01 There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament Boxing News Today, 06:42 Tyson Fury's promoter predicts an easy victory for the Briton over Alexander Usyk Football news Today, 06:09 In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG
Sport Predictions
Football Today Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024