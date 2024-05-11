Aston Villa vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
The central match of the 37th round will be the encounter between the teams occupying the fourth and third positions in the league table. Aston Villa will host Liverpool.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: what you need to know about the match
Aston Villa is striving to secure their position in fourth place in the league table and retain their spot in the Champions League next season. They cannot move up any further, but they are at risk of being overtaken by Tottenham. Currently, Spurs trail by seven points and have a game in hand.
Liverpool has virtually dropped out of the title race in recent weeks. The Merseysiders still maintain mathematical chances of clinching the top spot by the end of the season, but belief in this outcome is extremely low. Before the start of the round, Arsenal had a five-point lead with two matches remaining in the current campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side has secured a Champions League spot for next season, but they will have to settle for the League Cup as their only trophy.
Recall that the previous encounter between these teams in the first half of the Premier League season, held at Anfield in September, ended in a 3-0 victory for Liverpool.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: when and where will the match take place
The match between Aston Villa and Liverpool will take place on Monday, May 13, at Villa Park in Birmingham. The referee will blow the starting whistle at 21:00 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 12:00
- New York 15:00
- Panama 15:00
- Toronto 15:00
- Port of Spain 16:00
- London 20:00
- Yaoundé 21:00
- Abuja 21:00
- Cape Town 22:00
- New Delhi 00:30
- Sydney 05:00
- Kiribati 07:00
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now
- Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
- South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
- United Kingdom - TalkSportk, discovery, TNT
- United States - SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
- Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV
- Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - Now Player
- India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV
- Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport
- Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
- Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Nauru - Sky Sport
- Palau - Sky Sport
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
- Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
- Singapore - Star Hub
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
- South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
- Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
- Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Tonga - Sky Sport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now