Barcelona's Brazilian newcomer could leave the club as early as the summer

The European journey of Barcelona's Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has not gone according to plan.

As reported by Cadena SER, Roque has disappointed Barcelona's sporting director Deco and head coach Xavi. Both have agreed that the Brazilian should leave the team in the summer.

However, it is currently unknown whether this will be a loan or a permanent transfer. Roque's agent previously stated that his client would not agree to a loan.

It is also reported that Roque may return to Brazil. Flamengo has already held initial talks with Roque's representatives and the player himself.

Just this winter, Barcelona bought Roque from Athletico Paranaense for €40 million. He has appeared in 11 La Liga matches, scoring 2 goals.