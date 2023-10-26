RU RU NG NG
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction
LaLiga Spain 28 oct 2023, 10:15 Barcelona - Real Madrid
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Barcelona will struggle with Real Madrid as part of the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga. El Clásico awaits the spectators at Estadio Olimpico on October 28 and will start at 16:15 CET.

Barcelona


Barca is the current champion of Spain. Speaking about the start of the new season, Xavi’s team also looks very solid. The team is in the 3rd place in the championship and is only 1 point behind the leaders, Real Madrid and Girona. As for the Champions League, it started with a crushing victory over Antwerp and a minimal success in the away match with Porto. Barcelona is currently leading the group with 100% points.

Barcelona has many personnel troubles. Due to the injuries, “the Catalans” will definitely not be helped by Kunde, Lewandowski, Pedri, Rafinha, Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong in this game. Taking into account the higher mentioned facts, it will be much more difficult for Xavi’s players to achieve a positive result.

After a break for international matches, Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao, and won the game with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Then, Barca will have another match with Shakhtar in the Champions League and a confrontation with Sociedad in the La Liga.

Real Madrid


Real Madrid, being under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, looks like an extremely stable team in the current season. Its performance may not always correspond to the level of the players, but “Los Merengues” are achieving the necessary results. The only negative thing was the defeat in the derby made by Atletico, after which Real defeated Girona in the championship and beat Napoli in the Champions League. Those matches were followed by the victory in the game against Osasuna and a draw in the struggle with Sevilla at the inner arena, as well as an away victory over Braga in the European tournament. It is worth noting that Real looks even more confident in the matches with lower-status opponents.

Moreover, Real leads the table not only in the La Liga, but also in its group in the Champions League, where “Los Merengues” took the victories in all 3 matches. By the way, Real’s success in the next game will allow it to advance to the 1/8 finals beforehand and, at least until mid-February, concentrate on the inner arena.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Barcelona’s unbeaten streak stands at 13 matches, in which the team has taken 10 victories.
• Real Madrid has scored in 16 previous matches.
• Speaking about 6 previous matches in Barcelona, Real Madrid lost only once.

Prediction


The hosts have a lot of personnel problems and, taking into account the fact that Real Madrid has got a simpler calendar and has had one more day of rest, I assume that the guests will be fresher. My bet is that Real Madrid won’t lose.

