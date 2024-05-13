Manchester United's scandalised forward will stay in La Liga for next season

Controversial Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, currently playing for Getafe on loan, is likely to remain at the Spanish club for the upcoming season.

Getafe president Ángel Torres revealed this in a comment to Marca, stating,

"Mason Greenwood wants to stay with us at Getafe for another year, and we agree. I can say that I am 90% confident that Mason will stay with us for the 2024/25 season."

In 30 La Liga matches for Getafe, Greenwood has scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists.

Earlier reports mentioned interest in the 22-year-old forward from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Juventus.