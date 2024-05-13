RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened

"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened

Football news Today, 12:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to an Premier League season happened theanalyst.com

On May 13, 2012, exactly 12 years ago, football fans around the world witnessed the most epic conclusion to a season in the entire history of the English Premier League.

Heading into the final round, both Manchester United and Manchester City were tied on points, but Manchester City held the top spot due to a superior goal difference. "The Red Devils" were set to face Sunderland, while "The Citizens" had a game against Queens Park Rangers, who at that time had not secured safety from relegation.

Sir Alex Ferguson's team calmly won their match 1-0, but it was Roberto Mancini's team that gifted football history an incredible drama.

In the closing stages of the first half, Manchester City led 1-0 thanks to Pablo Zabaleta's goal, but after the break, the visitors shocked everyone. First, Djibril Cissé equalized, and in the 66th minute, Jamie Mackie put QPR ahead.

Manchester City managed to equalize in the second minute of added time, when Edin Džeko scored with a header from a corner kick. Then, in the very next attack, in the 90+4th minute, Sergio Agüero sprinted into a scoring position from Mario Balotelli's pass and scored the defining goal of his career.

Manchester City became English champions for the first time, and since then, they have won an additional 8 Premier League titles.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City
Popular news
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Today, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Today, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative Football news Today, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Yesterday, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:37 Mbappe got into a fight with the PSG president before the match against Toulouse Football news Today, 14:24 Ex-Bayern player urges Munich club to sell Kane Football news Today, 14:00 Barcelona's Brazilian newcomer could leave the club as early as the summer Football news Today, 13:34 Barcelona have set a condition to the suitors for their young talent Football news Today, 13:25 After the refusal of several coaches, Bayern made a surprising decision Football news Today, 12:43 The Man City defender is unhappy with the team. He is ready to act decisively Football news Today, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened Football news Today, 12:13 Is it time to retire? Turkish club bid farewell to Ronaldo's former team-mate Football news Today, 12:10 UEFA has named the referees for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals Football news Today, 11:29 'Focused on one thing'. Southgate reacts to Manchester United links
Sport Predictions
Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis 14 may 2024 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Denmark vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024