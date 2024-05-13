"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened

On May 13, 2012, exactly 12 years ago, football fans around the world witnessed the most epic conclusion to a season in the entire history of the English Premier League.

Heading into the final round, both Manchester United and Manchester City were tied on points, but Manchester City held the top spot due to a superior goal difference. "The Red Devils" were set to face Sunderland, while "The Citizens" had a game against Queens Park Rangers, who at that time had not secured safety from relegation.

Sir Alex Ferguson's team calmly won their match 1-0, but it was Roberto Mancini's team that gifted football history an incredible drama.

In the closing stages of the first half, Manchester City led 1-0 thanks to Pablo Zabaleta's goal, but after the break, the visitors shocked everyone. First, Djibril Cissé equalized, and in the 66th minute, Jamie Mackie put QPR ahead.

Manchester City managed to equalize in the second minute of added time, when Edin Džeko scored with a header from a corner kick. Then, in the very next attack, in the 90+4th minute, Sergio Agüero sprinted into a scoring position from Mario Balotelli's pass and scored the defining goal of his career.

Manchester City became English champions for the first time, and since then, they have won an additional 8 Premier League titles.