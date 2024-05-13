RU RU
Main Predictions El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Ismaily SC prediction telecomasia.net
Tala'ea El Gaish Tala'ea El Gaish
Premier League Egypt 14 may 2024, 12:00 Tala'ea El Gaish - Ismaily SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Ismaily SC Ismaily SC
On Tuesday, May 14th, in the 23rd round match of the Egyptian Premier League, El Gaiish will host Ismaily. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The match prediction and betting tips for these two teams have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

El Geish

El Geish, which fought fiercely for survival in the Premier League until the final moments last season, has made significant progress this season. Currently, this team from the Egyptian capital Cairo holds the ninth position with a comfortable 12-point lead over the relegation zone. Therefore, El Geish faces no imminent threats.

However, in recent matches, El Geish has been rather disappointing. In their previous match, they lost 1-2 to Ceramica Cleopatra, prior to which they suffered a defeat against Al-Masry with a scoreline of 0-2 and a draw against Modern Future with a 0-0 result.

Ismaily

Ismaily has amassed 25 points in 22 matches and enters the match against El Geish in 12th place. Though they will likely be overtaken by Zamalek, who has two points less but has played only 15 matches due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup. Ismaily has a comfortable lead of 9 points over the relegation zone, but not long ago, their situation was considerably worse.

In their two previous matches, Ismaily secured crucial 6 points by defeating two bottom-ranked teams in the Egyptian Premier League. Initially, Ismaily won 2-0 against Pharco, followed by a 1-0 victory over El Dakhleya.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 6th round of this season, El Geish defeated Ismaily with a scoreline of 3-2.
  • El Geish has not lost to this opponent in 7 consecutive matches. Ismaily's last victory dates back to 2020.

El Geish vs Ismaily prediction

Ismaily is in good form, but El Gaiish performs significantly better in home matches. My bet is on the home team's victory.

Prediction on game Win Tala'ea El Gaish
Odds: 2.49

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
