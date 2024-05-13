RU RU
Main Predictions Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction Photo: https://www.dazn.com/ Author unknown
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain 14 may 2024, 13:30 Osasuna - Mallorca
-
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Mallorca Mallorca
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.91
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday there will be few exciting soccer events, so any confrontation of Examples Osasuna - Mallorca should cause considerable interest. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this confrontation.

Osasuna

From the Pamplonians could be expected a good season, as the team finished last championship in the top-7, but failed to show their maximum. The club is 13th in the championship, the gap from the relegation zone is 11 points, so a place in the elite next season is definitely guaranteed.

In the last round Osasuna was one step away from an away win over Athletic Bilbao, led 2:0, but the opponent managed to equalize at 90+6 minutes, in the end 2:2. The winless streak reached five matches, during this period managed to score only one point. Big enthusiasm in the end of the season at the end of the players are not, for various reasons the meeting will miss two players.

Mallorca

Three rounds before the end of the championship Mallorca is 15th in the standings, the gap from the departure zone is 6 points, such a margin of safety is very likely to stay in the Primera.

Islanders this season bet on the Spanish Cup, the team was close to a grand success, but lost in the final, in a penalty shootout Atletico. In the last round, the team won a crucial home victory against Las Palmas - 1:0, this success managed to break the series of six meetings without victories in La Liga, for this stretch managed to score only two points.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • The face-to-face meeting of the first round surprised with a spectacular fight, as a result, Mallorca won at home with a score of 3:2.
  • Osasuna is on a series of three defeats in a row on their field.
  • Mallorca plays poorly away, only one win with 9 defeats and 7 draws.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction

In such a pair do not allocate a favorite, Osasuna is higher in the standings and plays at home, but is in poor shape. Not impressive and Mallorca, which looks bad in the away, but the margin of safety should be enough to keep the place. We will risk betting on a win for the home team with a zero forfeit.

Prediction on game W1(0)

Odds: 1.91
Odds: 1.91
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
