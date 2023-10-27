Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 17:04
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the 11th round of La Liga, Girona hosted Celta Vigo at their home ground. A victory for the hosts would have placed them at the top of the league table.

The first half saw a fairly evenly contested match. Girona had more ball control, but struggled to create significant scoring opportunities. Celta occasionally showed some aggression, but failed to produce any clear-cut chances.

After the break, Girona continued to dominate possession and effectively neutralized any potential threats from Celta. The visitors did not manage a single shot on target. It appeared the match was heading towards a goalless draw, but in stoppage time, Yanex Herrera, with an assist from Garcia, opened the scoring.

This goal secured a victory for Girona, propelling them to 28 points and the top position in the La Liga standings.

La Liga. 11th Round

Girona - Celta - 1:0
Goal: 1:0 - 90+1 Herrera

