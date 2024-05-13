Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-3,5) Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 14, Stefanos Tsitsipas - Alex De Minaur will play their 1/8 finals match in Rome. Prediction for the match of the mentioned rivals made by Dailysports experts.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

For Tsitsipas the first part of the season was not the best, but everything changed on the ground, in Monte Carlo he became the winner of the tournament, and in Barcelona he managed to reach the final, such results clearly returned confidence to the Greek. In Rome, the athlete began with a hard win over Struff - 6:7, 6:4, 6:4, a little easier was against Norrie - 7:6, 6:2.

The tennis player is ranked eighth in the world rankings, and has been among the top players for a long time. Considering his impressive results on dirt, Tsitsipas is definitely among the contenders for triumph in Rome. The athlete is in the prime of his career and is 25 years old.

Alex De Minaur

Tennis fans know Alex De Minaur well, after all, he is ranked a high 11th in the world rankings. The Australian is a fast player, but it is more difficult for him on the ground, as the surface is slow. In Rome he easily defeated the Spaniard Caraballes Baena in two sets. Very different was the match against Felix Auger Aljassim, which lasted three hours and ended with a victory of the Australian with the score 6:7, 6:4, 6:4.

Still, it is not believable that De Minaur will be able to show impressive results on the dirt tournaments. Such an athlete is definitely a force to be reckoned with, he is 25 years old and capable of showing high-level tennis.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Total advantage in head-to-head confrontations on the side of Tsitsipas - 12:2, the last time the rivals crossed paths in the beginning of March this year, then one of his two victories was won by De Minaur.

Tsitsipas has good statistics on the ground this season, with 12 wins in 14 meetings.

De Minaur has played 9 games on court, winning 6 of them.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur Prediction

In such a confrontation Tsitsipas is quoted as the favorite, and the odds for his success are gradually falling. We agree with the quotes, the Greek looks very good on the ground, which can not be said about De Minaur. Let's bet on Tsitsipas' success with a -3.5 game handicap.