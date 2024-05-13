RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/lhf_lv
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
World Championship 14 may 2024, 09:20 Kazakhstan - Latvia
Ostrava , Ostrava Arena
Latvia Latvia
Prediction on game Win Latvia
Odds: 1.54

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

At the World Hockey Championship, the Kazakhstan national team will face Latvia on Tuesday, May 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 16:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have provided a forecast for this encounter.

Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstan national team has made a promising start to the current World Championship. They secured a convincing victory over France with a score of 3-1. However, the following day, Kazakhstan suffered a resounding defeat against Slovakia with a score of 2-6. Kazakhstan lacks players from the National Hockey League; most of them play in the Kontinental Hockey League. Kazakhstan is considered an underdog and a candidate for relegation to the lower division, so their victory in the opening game will greatly aid their cause.

Latvia

The Latvians have had a very successful start to the World Championship in the Czech Republic, securing two victories in two matches. In the opening match, Latvia defeated the Polish national team in overtime with a score of 5-4. The following day, on May 12, they faced France, and this game also ended in a victory for Latvia, again in overtime, with a score of 3-2. Latvia's top attacking trio has performed exceptionally well in this tournament, accumulating ten points in the first two matches.

It's worth reminding that Latvia is the reigning bronze medalist of the World Championships; last year, they defeated the USA 4-3 in the match for the third place. Despite their current form, they have only brought one player from the National Hockey League - goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins. Currently, Latvia is in second place in their group with four points after two matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the last head-to-head match between Latvia and Kazakhstan, the Latvians emerged victorious with a score of 7-0.
  • Latvia has not lost in regulation time in nine of their last ten matches. Additionally, Latvians have scored more than two goals in seven of their last ten matches.
  • On the other hand, Kazakhstan has conceded more than two goals in seven of their last eight matches.

Kazakhstan vs Latvia Prediction

Latvia is the clear favorite in this match. Despite Kazakhstan's victory in the opening game, they lost to a slightly stronger Slovakia. In my opinion, Latvians are not far behind Slovakia in terms of strength. My bet is on a victory for Latvia with odds of 1.54.

Prediction on game Win Latvia
Odds: 1.54

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction WTA Rome 2024 13 may 2024, 05:00 Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.89 Zheng Qinwen Recommended BetWinner
Kolos Kovalivka vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction Premier League Ukraine 13 may 2024, 08:30 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Kolos Kovalivka Odds: 1.95 LNZ Cherkasy Bet now 1xBet
Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction WTA Rome 2024 13 may 2024, 09:00 Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.75 Angelique Kerber Bet now Linebet
Norway vs Finland prediction World Championship 13 may 2024, 09:20 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Norway Odds: Finland
USA vs Slovakia prediction World Championship 13 may 2024, 09:20 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 USA Odds: 1.9 Slovakia Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A Football news Today, 17:06 It will all be decided in the final round. Highlights and key moments Man United vs Arsenal 0:1 Football news Today, 16:55 Kylian Mbappe scored in his final home match for PSG, but the Parisians suffered defeat to Toulouse Hockey news Today, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:41 Atalanta, with a brace from De Ketelaere, defeated Roma in a crucial match for a spot in the UCL Tennis news Today, 16:32 Zverev defeated Darderi and advanced to the fourth round of the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 16:07 Barcelona intends to sign the leader of Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 15:58 "A significant triumph". Arteta commented regarding Arsenal's success at Old Trafford Football news Today, 15:40 The Premier League is cracking down on illegal broadcasts and threatening hefty fines Football news Today, 15:18 The goalkeeper of Athletico Paranaense denied rumors of his transfer to Inter
Sport Predictions
Tennis 13 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Tennis 13 may 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024