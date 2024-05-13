Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Prediction on game Win Latvia Odds: 1.54 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

At the World Hockey Championship, the Kazakhstan national team will face Latvia on Tuesday, May 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 16:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have provided a forecast for this encounter.

Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstan national team has made a promising start to the current World Championship. They secured a convincing victory over France with a score of 3-1. However, the following day, Kazakhstan suffered a resounding defeat against Slovakia with a score of 2-6. Kazakhstan lacks players from the National Hockey League; most of them play in the Kontinental Hockey League. Kazakhstan is considered an underdog and a candidate for relegation to the lower division, so their victory in the opening game will greatly aid their cause.

Latvia

The Latvians have had a very successful start to the World Championship in the Czech Republic, securing two victories in two matches. In the opening match, Latvia defeated the Polish national team in overtime with a score of 5-4. The following day, on May 12, they faced France, and this game also ended in a victory for Latvia, again in overtime, with a score of 3-2. Latvia's top attacking trio has performed exceptionally well in this tournament, accumulating ten points in the first two matches.

It's worth reminding that Latvia is the reigning bronze medalist of the World Championships; last year, they defeated the USA 4-3 in the match for the third place. Despite their current form, they have only brought one player from the National Hockey League - goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins. Currently, Latvia is in second place in their group with four points after two matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the last head-to-head match between Latvia and Kazakhstan, the Latvians emerged victorious with a score of 7-0.

Latvia has not lost in regulation time in nine of their last ten matches. Additionally, Latvians have scored more than two goals in seven of their last ten matches.

On the other hand, Kazakhstan has conceded more than two goals in seven of their last eight matches.

Kazakhstan vs Latvia Prediction

Latvia is the clear favorite in this match. Despite Kazakhstan's victory in the opening game, they lost to a slightly stronger Slovakia. In my opinion, Latvians are not far behind Slovakia in terms of strength. My bet is on a victory for Latvia with odds of 1.54.