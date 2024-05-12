RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Smouha SC prediction tips.gg
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria
Premier League Egypt 14 may 2024, 09:00 Al Ittihad Alexandria - Smouha SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Smouha SC Smouha SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Tuesday, May 14th, Al-Ittihad will play against Smouha in the 23rd round match of the Egyptian Premier League in Alexandria. The match will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. The match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Al Ittihad

The club from Alexandria currently holds the fourth position after 22 rounds. However, this is only formal as Al-Ahly, which has played 7 matches fewer, trails by only 2 points. It's evident that Al-Ittihad will have to fight for a top-four spot against ZED in the season's final stretch. Currently, ZED is ahead of Al-Ittihad by 1 point.

In the previous Premier League round, Al-Ittihad narrowly defeated Arab Contractors (1-0) away, but prior to that, they suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat against Al-Ahly. In their last 5 matches, this team has only managed 2 wins.

Smouha

Smouha approaches the match against Al Ittihad in eighth place. Smouha has collected 4 points fewer than their opponents but has played one match less. Therefore, with a victory, Smouha could even get into the top-four race. The competition at the top of the table is highly intense.

Last week, Smouha suffered a home defeat against ZED, breaking their impressive streak of three consecutive wins: 1-0 against Zamalek, 1-0 against Arab Contractors, and 4-0 against Baladiyat Al Mehalla. This series of wins allowed Smouha to climb into the upper half of the table.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 6th round of this season's Premier League, Al-Ittihad defeated Smouha 1-0.
  • This season, Al Ittihad and Smouha also faced each other in the group stage of the League Cup. In that match, Smouha won 2-0.
  • The last three matches between these teams in the Egyptian Premier League ended with Al Ittihad's victory.

Match Prediction for Al Ittihad - Smouha

Al-Ittihad is one of the most pragmatic teams in the Egyptian Premier League. I don't expect many goals from this match and bet on Under 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction NHL Today, 20:30 Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Edmonton Oilers Odds: 1.81 Vancouver Canucks Recommended BetWinner
Kolos Kovalivka vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction Premier League Ukraine 13 may 2024, 08:30 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Kolos Kovalivka Odds: 1.95 LNZ Cherkasy Bet now 1xBet
Norway vs Finland prediction World Championship 13 may 2024, 09:20 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Norway Odds: Finland
USA vs Slovakia prediction World Championship 13 may 2024, 09:20 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 USA Odds: 1.9 Slovakia Recommended MelBet
Zorya vs Veres prediction Premier League Ukraine 13 may 2024, 11:00 Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Zorya Odds: 1.82 Veres Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A Football news Today, 17:06 It will all be decided in the final round. Highlights and key moments Man United vs Arsenal 0:1 Football news Today, 16:55 Kylian Mbappe scored in his final home match for PSG, but the Parisians suffered defeat to Toulouse Hockey news Today, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:41 Atalanta, with a brace from De Ketelaere, defeated Roma in a crucial match for a spot in the UCL Tennis news Today, 16:32 Zverev defeated Darderi and advanced to the fourth round of the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 16:07 Barcelona intends to sign the leader of Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 15:58 "A significant triumph". Arteta commented regarding Arsenal's success at Old Trafford Football news Today, 15:40 The Premier League is cracking down on illegal broadcasts and threatening hefty fines Football news Today, 15:18 The goalkeeper of Athletico Paranaense denied rumors of his transfer to Inter
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024