Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Tuesday, May 14th, Al-Ittihad will play against Smouha in the 23rd round match of the Egyptian Premier League in Alexandria. The match will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. The match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Al Ittihad

The club from Alexandria currently holds the fourth position after 22 rounds. However, this is only formal as Al-Ahly, which has played 7 matches fewer, trails by only 2 points. It's evident that Al-Ittihad will have to fight for a top-four spot against ZED in the season's final stretch. Currently, ZED is ahead of Al-Ittihad by 1 point.

In the previous Premier League round, Al-Ittihad narrowly defeated Arab Contractors (1-0) away, but prior to that, they suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat against Al-Ahly. In their last 5 matches, this team has only managed 2 wins.

Smouha

Smouha approaches the match against Al Ittihad in eighth place. Smouha has collected 4 points fewer than their opponents but has played one match less. Therefore, with a victory, Smouha could even get into the top-four race. The competition at the top of the table is highly intense.

Last week, Smouha suffered a home defeat against ZED, breaking their impressive streak of three consecutive wins: 1-0 against Zamalek, 1-0 against Arab Contractors, and 4-0 against Baladiyat Al Mehalla. This series of wins allowed Smouha to climb into the upper half of the table.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 6th round of this season's Premier League, Al-Ittihad defeated Smouha 1-0.

This season, Al Ittihad and Smouha also faced each other in the group stage of the League Cup. In that match, Smouha won 2-0.

The last three matches between these teams in the Egyptian Premier League ended with Al Ittihad's victory.

Match Prediction for Al Ittihad - Smouha

Al-Ittihad is one of the most pragmatic teams in the Egyptian Premier League. I don't expect many goals from this match and bet on Under 2.5 goals.