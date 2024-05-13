RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barça did not concede a goal for the first time in a month and returned to second place in La Liga

Barça did not concede a goal for the first time in a month and returned to second place in La Liga

Football news Today, 16:59
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Barça did not concede a goal for the first time in a month and returned to second place in La Liga Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown

Barcelona managed to break the bad series in the match against Real Sociedad in the 35th round of La Liga.

It is worth recalling that on the eve of this game, the Catalans had conceded 13 goals in four consecutive matches. This time, Marc-André ter Stegen left the field without conceding.

The victory was brought to Barça by Lamine Yamal and Rafinha. Barcelona's young talent scored in the 40th minute, beating the goalkeeper from the byline. Before the final whistle, Rafinha scored from the penalty spot.

After this victory, Barcelona returned to second place in the La Liga table, as Girona lost points in the current round in the match against Alaves. There are three rounds left until the end of the season in the Spanish top division.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad 2:0
Goal: Yamal 40, Raphinha 90+3 (penalty)

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Real Sociedad LaLiga Spain
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 16:59 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to an Premier League season happened Football news Today, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Today, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Today, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative Football news Today, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Yesterday, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:14 Aston Villa pull away from defeat in the very end in the match against Liverpool Football news Today, 16:59 Barça did not concede a goal for the first time in a month and returned to second place in La Liga Hockey news Today, 16:59 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Tennis news Today, 16:32 Medvedev struggled to reach the Round of 16 of the Masters in Rome Boxing News Today, 16:08 Usyk believes Fury suffers from bipolar disorder Football news Today, 15:42 It's not like him. The world champion's epic auto-goal in the match against Liverpool Football news Today, 15:01 Manchester United's scandalised forward will stay in La Liga for next season Football news Today, 14:37 Mbappé got into a fight with the PSG president before the match against Toulouse Football news Today, 14:24 Ex-Bayern player urges Munich club to sell Kane Football news Today, 14:00 Barcelona's Brazilian newcomer could leave the club as early as the summer
Sport Predictions
Tennis 14 may 2024 Alejandro Tabilo vs Karen Khachanov prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Al Ittihad - Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Denmark vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Kazakhstan vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Canada vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey 14 may 2024 Poland vs France prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football 14 may 2024 Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024