Barça did not concede a goal for the first time in a month and returned to second place in La Liga

Barcelona managed to break the bad series in the match against Real Sociedad in the 35th round of La Liga.

It is worth recalling that on the eve of this game, the Catalans had conceded 13 goals in four consecutive matches. This time, Marc-André ter Stegen left the field without conceding.

The victory was brought to Barça by Lamine Yamal and Rafinha. Barcelona's young talent scored in the 40th minute, beating the goalkeeper from the byline. Before the final whistle, Rafinha scored from the penalty spot.

After this victory, Barcelona returned to second place in the La Liga table, as Girona lost points in the current round in the match against Alaves. There are three rounds left until the end of the season in the Spanish top division.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad 2:0

Goal: Yamal 40, Raphinha 90+3 (penalty)