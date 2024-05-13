Ex-Bayern player urges Munich club to sell Kane
Bayern have become a meme in the eyes of fans during striker Harry Kane's time as the Englishman's move from Tottenham, who are renowned for not winning trophies, has left the Munich club themselves winless for the first time in over 10 years. That's what's leaving ex-Recordmeister players unhappy.
For example, former Bayern and Liverpool centre-back Dietmar Hamann questioned whether the Munich team got better with the signing of Kane:
"In the club offices I would certainly raise the question: would they be better off with 100 million euros on their books and Harri back in Britain? Bayern scored more goals without Kane last season than they did with him. He's far from cheap either and cost €100m. Would they actually be better off with Matthijs Tel at the top? How many titles has he won?
Bayern played well against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals and Harry was barely noticeable. He was barely noticeable against Real: he had a chance to make the score 2-0 and he hits the side netting. Then he leaves the pitch in the 80th minute through back problems. To be honest, I don't envy Bayern," Hamann said, speaking to Sky 90.