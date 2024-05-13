Poland vs France prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Prediction on game Win France Odds: 1.51 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

France will face Poland in a World Championship match scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, starting at 20:20 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Poland

The Polish national team has returned to the elite division of the World Championship after a 22-year absence. In their first two matches, the Poles managed to secure one point. In their opening game, Poland lost to Latvia in overtime with a scoreline of 4-5. In the second match of the tournament, Poland faced Sweden and suffered a heavy defeat of 1-5. The Polish team is among the underdogs of the World Championship, with not a single player from the National Hockey League among their ranks. However, the one point they garnered in the game against the Latvians could prove crucial for Poland.

France

The French will also be striving to maintain their status in the elite division of the World Championship. They started this tournament with two defeats. In their first match, France surprisingly lost to Kazakhstan with a score of 1-3. The following day, on May 12, they faced Latvia and lost 2-3 in overtime, with Latvia scoring the winning goal just one second before the end of overtime. France has brought one representative from the NHL to this tournament, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Seattle Kraken.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In their last head-to-head encounter, Poland defeated France 7-4.

The French team has suffered defeat in regulation time in 5 of their last 6 matches. France has not won in regulation time in their last 8 matches.

Poland vs France Prediction

France has brought a slightly higher-quality squad to the tournament, which, in my opinion, will be a key factor in the game against Poland. My bet is on a victory for the French with odds of 1.51.