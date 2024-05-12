VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera

RU RU
Football news Today, 03:56
Photo: Getty Images/Minas Panagiotakis

From the 2024 MLS season onwards, a series of new rules have been introduced. These are designed to reduce game downtime and increase the intensity of matches. While in England and Spain referees compensate for lost time in each half, the North American championship is saving time.

One of the new rules states that if an injured footballer does not leave the field for assistance within fifteen seconds, they will be forced to leave the field for two minutes.

This is exactly the situation that befell Inter Miami's main star and likely the entire MLS, Lionel Messi, today. In the 43rd minute, he sustained an injury and did not rush to leave the field for assistance. The referee ordered the Argentine to wait behind the touchline for two minutes.

While Messi awaited the opportunity to return to the field, he expressed his dissatisfaction on camera.

"With such rules, we are moving in the wrong direction," lamented the former Barcelona player.

Nevertheless, Messi's temporary removal played into Inter Miami's hands because at that moment, his team was awarded a free kick. In a typical scenario, Messi would have taken the shot, but this time it fell to Matias Rojas. The Paraguayan scored the first goal for his team with an incredible strike into the top corner of the net.

It is worth noting that Messi did not make any significant contributions in today's match, but his team secured a gritty victory.

