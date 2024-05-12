Messi didn't score, but that didn't stop Inter Miami from winning a strong victory

Today, within the framework of the regular MLS season, Inter Miami traveled to face Club de Foot Montreal.

Only Jordi Alba from the star-studded guest lineup failed to take the field, continuing his recovery from injury. Messi and Suarez, in their classic roles, formed the forward line, with Sergio Busquets providing support in midfield.

The hosts quickly took the lead. In the 22nd minute, Andy Duke opened the scoring, and just ten minutes later, Vilsaint doubled his team's advantage.

Still, Inter Miami managed to bounce back at the end of the first half. First, Matias Rojas sent the ball into the net with an incredible free kick in the penultimate minute of normal time, and four minutes later Luis Suárez scored after a corner.

BANGERS ONLY 🤯 An absolute stunner from Matias Rojas 🇵🇾 💥 pic.twitter.com/Byn6C8Sj2o — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 12, 2024

After the break, in the 59th minute, Rojas made another decisive contribution, providing an assist to Benjamin Kremaske, who managed to put Inter Miami ahead.

Club de Foot Montreal did everything to level the score and in the second half registered nine shots on target, but failed to find the net. The match ended with Inter Miami securing a narrow victory.

MLS

Club de Foot Montreal vs Inter Miami 2:3

Goals: Duke 22’, Vilsaint 32’ – Rojas 44’, Suarez 45+3’, Cremaschi 59’

Thanks to Suarez's goal, he managed to surpass Messi in the club's top scorers list, but in the MLS top scorers chart, he occupies the second position. Messi may have relinquished the leading spot in the MLS goal scorers' list, but he still tops the charts for assists (13) and goal involvements (23, 10 goals + 13 assists).

Inter Miami continues to lead in the Eastern Conference, but Cincinnati remains just three points behind them, with a game in hand.