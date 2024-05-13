RU RU
Canada vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Canada Canada
World Championship 14 may 2024, 13:20 Canada - Austria
Praga, O2 Arena
Austria Austria
On Tuesday, May 14, the Canadian national team will play their third match at the World Championship against Austria. The game will commence at 20:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have provided a forecast for this encounter.

Canada

The Maple Leafs have had an excellent start to the current tournament. They secured two victories in their first two matches at the World Championship. In their opening game, Canada convincingly defeated Great Britain 4-2, despite the scoreline. In the second match of the tournament, they overwhelmed Denmark with a score of 5-1. Canada's young star, Connor Bedard, delivered stellar performances, accumulating five points (four goals and one assist) in two matches.

Overall, Canada has brought a formidable squad to this tournament, and the Maple Leafs are considered the primary favorites for the gold medal. It's worth recalling that Canadians are the reigning world champions; last year, they triumphed over Germany 5-2.

Austria

One of the main contenders for relegation to the lower division of the World Championship. In the opening matches, the Austrians suffered two defeats. Initially, they lost to Denmark with a score of 1-5, and the following day, they put up a tough fight against Switzerland but still succumbed with a score of 5-6. Currently, the goal difference stands at 6:11, with Austria occupying sixth place, indicating that the battle for survival is just beginning. Last year, they secured their place in the elite division by defeating Hungary 4-3 in overtime in the final match.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Canada defeated Austria 5-1 in their last head-to-head match.
  • Austria has not won in regulation time in six of their last eight matches.
  • Austria has conceded more than two goals in seven of their last eight matches. Conversely, Canada has conceded fewer than two goals in eight of their last eleven matches.

Canada vs Austria Prediction

Canada is the clear favorite in the match against the Austrian national team. Without speculation, I will wager that the Maple Leafs will score more than 5.5 goals with odds of 1.65.

