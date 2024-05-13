Mbappe got into a fight with the PSG president before the match against Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe's farewell to PSG is not going as smoothly as the star French forward would have liked.

Before his final home match in Ligue 1 against Toulouse (1-3), a significant portion of the fans loudly booed when the stadium announcer declared that Mbappe was in the starting lineup. However, the most unpleasant incident occurred earlier.

According to Le Parisien, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi met with Mbappe in a separate room for a private conversation before the game. They hadn't spoken one-on-one since February when Mbappe informed the president that he wouldn't renew his contract.

During the conversation, Al Khelaifi asked Mbappe why, in his farewell video, he thanked everyone in the team, including the staff, but didn't mention a word about the club president.

As eyewitnesses report, a loud argument erupted between Mbappe and Al Khelaifi, which escalated into a physical altercation.

It is reported that due to the strained relationship with Al Khelaifi, the likelihood of Mbappe returning to PSG at the end of his career is practically excluded.

As a reminder, Mbappe's new club will be Real Madrid. It is expected that the official announcement of his transfer to the Spanish champions will be made after the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.