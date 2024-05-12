Kylian Mbappe scored in his final home match for PSG, but the Parisians suffered defeat to Toulouse

PSG hosted Toulouse in the 33rd round of the French Ligue 1.

The Parisians had already secured the title of French champions, but this evening was notable as it marked Kylian Mbappe's final appearance at the Parc des Princes as a PSG player. The Frenchman is set to move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe, the star French player, opened the scoring for his team in just the 8th minute. However, Toulouse managed to equalize just 5 minutes later.

Yann Gboho, on the other hand, spoiled Mbappe's farewell to the stands of the Parisian stadium by putting the visitors ahead in the second half. PSG failed to mount a comeback. While Toulouse scored again.

Before the end of the season in the French championship, PSG will still face Nice and Metz. Additionally, PSG will compete against Lyon for victory in the French Cup.

🔴🔵 Mbappé was honored by PSG Ultras in his last game at Parc des Princes. The club did not prepare any tribute for him. pic.twitter.com/ED5WqRfrEP — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 12, 2024

Ligue 1, 33rd Round

PSG 1-3 Toulouse

Goals: Mbappe 8' - Dallinga 13', Gboho 68', Magri 90+5'