Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative

A former Barcelona footballer has signed a contract with Dinamo Bucharest, but his twin brother impersonated him, Marca reports.

The Romanian team bolstered its squad in February 2024 with the former Barcelona player. However, it was revealed that it was not Edgar Ie playing for Dinamo, but his twin brother, Edelino. Suspicion arose at Dinamo Bucharest when Edgar Ie struggled with English and only communicated in Portuguese, despite having played in Spain, France, Turkey, and the Netherlands.

When asked by the Romanian team to present his driver's license, the player refused. Currently, the police have initiated an investigation to determine whether Edgar Ie coerced his twin brother, Edelino, to play in five matches for Dinamo Bucharest, which is fighting against relegation.

If it is officially proven that player substitution occurred, Dinamo Bucharest may forfeit the eight points earned in these five matches, which Edelino played instead of his brother.

