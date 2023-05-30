Turkish Super League Champion Decided

In the match of the 34th round of the Turkish Championship, Galatasaray defeated Ankaragucu 4-1 on the road and won the league title.

The victory for the club from Istanbul was brought by Mauro Icardi's double, goals by Baris Yilmaz and Sergio Oliveira. The hosts scored a goal Milson.

“Galatasaray”, gaining 82 points, guaranteed itself the first place in the standings of the Turkish Super League. The club won the title for the 23rd time in history and this is a Turkish record.

Ankaragucu - Galatasaray - 1:4 (1:2)

Goals: Icardi, 7 - 0:1, Milson, 16 - 1:1, Icardi, 38 - 1:2, Yilmaz, 73 - 1:3, Oliveira, 78 - 1:4

Don't miss: Liverpool could buy French legend's son.