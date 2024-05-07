San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award

The rising star of the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama, has proven that the hype surrounding him was well-founded, justifying his selection as the first pick in last year's draft. Today, the NBA officially named him the Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Throughout the season, the Frenchman averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. He played a total of 71 games on the court. His selection came as no surprise, as he outperformed all other NBA rookies in scoring, rebounds, and blocks per game.

Additionally, Wembanyama finished the season as the first player in NBA history to reach 1500 points (1522), 250 blocked shots (254), and 100 made three-pointers (128) in a single season.

Victor Wembanyama has joined an elite group of players, including Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson, and Alonzo Mourning, as one of the four rookies since the NBA-ABA merger to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.

The Frenchman is one of only six players to have averaged at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks per game, regardless of age. Surely, there will be many more discussions about Wembanyama in the future as he continues to break records.

It's worth noting that despite the incredible performance of the Frenchman, his team finished second to last, fourteenth in the Western Conference, failing to make it to the NBA playoffs.