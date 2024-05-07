RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Basketball news San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award

Basketball news Today, 03:55
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award Photo: twitter.com/SpursCulture / Author unknown

The rising star of the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama, has proven that the hype surrounding him was well-founded, justifying his selection as the first pick in last year's draft. Today, the NBA officially named him the Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Throughout the season, the Frenchman averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. He played a total of 71 games on the court. His selection came as no surprise, as he outperformed all other NBA rookies in scoring, rebounds, and blocks per game.

Additionally, Wembanyama finished the season as the first player in NBA history to reach 1500 points (1522), 250 blocked shots (254), and 100 made three-pointers (128) in a single season.

Victor Wembanyama has joined an elite group of players, including Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson, and Alonzo Mourning, as one of the four rookies since the NBA-ABA merger to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.

The Frenchman is one of only six players to have averaged at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks per game, regardless of age. Surely, there will be many more discussions about Wembanyama in the future as he continues to break records.

It's worth noting that despite the incredible performance of the Frenchman, his team finished second to last, fourteenth in the Western Conference, failing to make it to the NBA playoffs.

Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news 05 may 2024, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:48 The newly appointed Roma coach personally negotiates and fights for the Juventus striker Boxing News Today, 04:25 Usyk shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection Football news Today, 04:24 Man United legends believe ten Hag's time has come to an end and have found his replacement Tennis news Today, 04:17 The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts Boxing News Today, 04:02 The IBF will strip the winner of the Usyk-Fury bout of their title Tennis news Today, 03:56 The world's fifth-ranked player announced that she might skip the Roland-Garros 2024 Basketball news Today, 03:55 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award Boxing News Today, 03:23 The date of the rematch Fury vs Usyk has become known. Another megafight awaits us this year Football news Today, 03:06 AC Milan is ready to break its transfer record for the sake of young talent from RB Leipzig Snooker News Today, 02:32 This time he won. Kyren Wilson is the new world snooker champion
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024