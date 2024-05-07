RU RU
Usyk shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection

Usyk shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection

Boxing News Today, 04:25
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
PHOTO: Gabriel Kuchta

The British sports streaming platform DAZN has released a documentary film about the bout between Ukrainian champion Oleksander Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), holding the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles, and WBC titleholder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) from the UK.

Representatives from DAZN interviewed Usyk and published a video with the Ukrainian's interview. Olleksander shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection, which led to the rescheduling of the fight from February 17 to May 18:

"It was a Friday, a sparring day. I returned after sparring, and Yuri and Sergey told me: 'Listen, we have a problem.' It's not just our problem, it's a problem for the entire boxing world, because Tyson has an eyebrow dissection. I smiled and said, 'Okay, let's get to work,'" Usyk said.

Earlier, Turki Al-Sheikh announced that the rematch between Alexander and Tyson is scheduled for October 12 or 13, 2024.

