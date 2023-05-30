"Liverpool" could potentially purchase the son of a legend from the French national team

"Liverpool" is showing interest in midfielder Khephren Thuram, who currently plays for "Nice" and the French national team. Khephren is the son of the legendary defender Lilian Thuram, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, the English club is considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window, and negotiations between the clubs have already begun. The French side is reportedly asking for a fee of €60 million for the player.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Thuram has played 48 matches in all competitions for "Nice," scoring two goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

