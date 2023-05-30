Pochettino wants to strengthen three positions at Chelsea

New Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has told the club's bosses which players he would like to buy in the summer.

He believes the Chelsea club needs to strengthen three positions: a forward, a goalkeeper and a central midfielder.

The Argentine said he needs the players with experience of playing in English Premier League.

Manuelle Ugarte from Sporting is considered as a midfield option, the club sees Victor Osimhen from Napoli as the new forward and Andre Onana from Inter as the new goalkeeper.