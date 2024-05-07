The newly appointed Roma coach personally negotiates and fights for the Juventus striker

Federico Chiesa's contract with Juventus extends until the end of the next season. The club's management has met with the Italian's agent, Fali Ramadani, several times in attempts to extend the contract until 2028. However, all efforts thus far have been unsuccessful, as the club hopes to negotiate a new deal with reduced wages but increased bonuses. The forward, on the other hand, demands a salary increase to a fixed €7-8 million, plus supplements. This would put him on par with Dusan Vlahovic's income level, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

While the Bianconeri strive to find common ground with the player's agent and secure a contract beneficial to all parties, Roma's coach, Daniele De Rossi, is negotiating with the player. According to reports from Football Italia, the newly appointed coach of the Wolves is doing everything possible to persuade Chiesa to move to the Italian capital this summer. In addition to the coach, Chiesa is also in communication with Roma players, including Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini, and Bryan Cristante. However, for the Italian to move to the Wolves' lineup, they must qualify for the Champions League next season.

It is worth noting that besides favorable salary conditions, Roma will have to pay Juventus at least €40 million for the player, as this is the estimated value of his contract according to the Transfermarkt statistical portal. Considering the player's excellent performance, increased interest from Roma, and Juventus's desire to retain the forward in their team, the Bianconeri could raise the price for him.