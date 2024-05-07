RU RU
Football news Today, 05:28
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Paris Saint-Germain – Borussia Dortmund Predicted line-ups and latest news Photo: twitter.com/BVB / Author unknown

This week, the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg matches will take place. The first finalist will be determined today in Paris, where the local Paris Saint-Germain will host Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain approaches this match as the champions of France. This marks their third consecutive title and their tenth in the last twelve years. This achievement allows the hosts to fully focus on the international tournament. The only other consideration for the French is the upcoming French Cup final, scheduled for May 25. Therefore, the Parisians still harbor hopes of achieving a treble this season. In the previous stage, PSG displayed a lack of confidence, conceding three goals at home against Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, has concerns beyond the UEFA Champions League. In the Bundesliga, they trail the Champions League qualification zone by just three points and hope to secure a spot in the final two matches of the season. Despite this, the Black and Yellows managed to overcome the clear favorite of the tie in the Champions League at their home ground, albeit by just one goal. The only chance to delight their fans would be to reach the Champions League final, so the Germans will undoubtedly fight with all their might.

Both teams approach this match with few casualties. PSG will notably miss defenders Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe, who is still recovering from injury. For the Germans, Ramy Bensebaini has been sidelined for several months.

During the pre-match press conference, PSG's head coach Luis Enrique displayed a combative spirit, ready to fight for a place at Wembley. Regarding the upcoming game, he stated:

"Borussia Dortmund will press heavily, so there will be space between the lines. We aim to find our best players in those dangerous zones. We've had time to prepare both defensively and offensively. We strive for everyone to be relaxed and, above all, to enjoy the opportunity to play in the Champions League semi-final. Tomorrow will be a significant day," as quoted by PSG's official website.

He added:

"I work with the team every day. I try to instill an idea, and then the players must participate in this process. My team has reacted unusually since the beginning of the season. The coach is a leader who must inspire confidence in his players, and I trust my team."

Enrique also emphasized the importance of the atmosphere in the stadium:

"I believe that the fans will play a decisive role tomorrow. We have an absolute guarantee that our fans will support us, as they have throughout the season, and especially when we truly need them. I expect the atmosphere that we all know at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that tomorrow evening we can celebrate qualification with them."

In turn, Borussia Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic recalled the encounters between the teams in the group stage:

"We're not satisfied with our performance here in Paris. The plan looked good, but its execution failed. We lacked courage in many areas."

Back in September, the Germans lost to PSG away 0-1.

"We've shown that PSG can be played against completely differently. Above all, they can be beaten with intensity. Part of our success was bringing that intensity onto the field. If necessary, we'll run another 20 kilometers.

We must show respect, resilience, courage, and joy if we want to achieve something great."

For both teams, this match is of immense importance, and the coaches are sure to deploy their strongest players and refrain from experimenting with formations. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on possible starting lineups, according to the editorial team's analysis of previous decisions made by the coaches.

Predicted Paris Saint-Germain line-up

Donnarumma – Mendes, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Hakimi – Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery – Barcola, Mbappe, Dembele

Predicted Borussia Dortmund line-up

Male – Maatsen, Schlotterbeck, Hummels, Ryerson – Can, Sabitzer – Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho – Füllkrug

The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country.

