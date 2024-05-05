RU RU
Football news Today, 03:23
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Image: DAZN / Author unknown

Next week, we anticipate the second leg matches of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The first finalist will be determined on Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain hosts Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund: what to know about the match?

Paris Saint-Germain continues its quest for its inaugural UEFA Champions League triumph. The Parisian club has nearly secured another domestic title and can now focus its efforts on the international stage. After emerging from the group stage in second place, the French side comfortably dispatched Real Sociedad (2-0, 2-1), followed by a remarkable comeback against Barcelona (2-3, 4-1).

Borussia Dortmund has reached the semi-finals of the Champions League but faces challenges in the Bundesliga. With two matches remaining in the current season, the German club sits fifth in the league table, locked in a battle with RB Leipzig, who are three points ahead and occupy the final Champions League spot. Finishing atop their group, Borussia Dortmund overcame PSV (1-1, 2-0), and then staged another comeback against a Spanish side. This time, it was Atletico Madrid, who won the first leg 2-1, only to succumb to the Germans in the return leg (4-2).

It's noteworthy that these teams have crossed paths multiple times this season. Both were drawn into what's known as the "group of death," alongside Milan and Newcastle United. PSG secured a 2-0 victory in the home fixture, while the match in Germany ended in a 1-1 draw.

Recall that the first leg of the semi-final between these teams, held in Dortmund, concluded with Borussia's narrow 1-0 victory.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund: where to watch the match online

The second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be held at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The referee will commence proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
