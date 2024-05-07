RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts

The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts

Tennis news Today, 04:17
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts PHOTO: Matthew Stockma

Naomi Osaka's coach, Wim Fissette, expressed satisfaction with her progress since returning to the tour and discussed her challenges on clay courts.

The former world number one re-entered the WTA Tour in January after giving birth to her first child in August 2023. Amidst the clay season, she has secured just one victory in three matches on clay.

This week, Osaka will compete in Rome, where she faces Clara Burel in the first round, and, if successful, will meet Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

"I'm very pleased with the process. Specifically regarding clay, she hasn't played on it for a long time and hasn't had much success on this surface for a while, so we can't expect miracles. We can hope for them, but we must be realistic. But the progress is very good.

It's all about experience and time spent on clay. Everything is different; it takes time to make tactical adjustments. Of course, the movement is different, the bounce is different, as it involves higher contact.

But if you think about the last five years, how many hours has she spent on clay, and how many matches has she played on it? So what I've seen has been very promising," said Fissette to Tennis 365.

Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news 05 may 2024, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:48 The newly appointed Roma coach personally negotiates and fights for the Juventus striker Boxing News Today, 04:25 Usyk shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection Football news Today, 04:24 Man United legends believe ten Hag's time has come to an end and have found his replacement Tennis news Today, 04:17 The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts Boxing News Today, 04:02 The IBF will strip the winner of the Usyk-Fury bout of their title Tennis news Today, 03:56 The world's fifth-ranked player announced that she might skip the Roland-Garros 2024 Basketball news Today, 03:55 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award Boxing News Today, 03:23 The date of the rematch Fury vs Usyk has become known. Another megafight awaits us this year Football news Today, 03:06 AC Milan is ready to break its transfer record for the sake of young talent from RB Leipzig Snooker News Today, 02:32 This time he won. Kyren Wilson is the new world snooker champion
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024