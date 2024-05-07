The world's fifth-ranked player announced that she might skip the Roland-Garros 2024

Fifth-ranked player from the USA, Jessica Pegula, confirmed her withdrawal from the WTA 1000 clay-court tournament in Rome, Italy, and also stated that she might skip the 2024 French Open:

"Hey, everyone! Just a quick update: I'll be skipping the tournament in Rome, and possibly Roland Garros too.

I'm feeling really good, but I need to ease back into training at a snail's pace," Pegula wrote.

Her last match was on April 13 when she competed for Team USA in the Billie Jean King Cup against Belgium.