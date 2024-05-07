The world's fifth-ranked player announced that she might skip the Roland-Garros 2024
Tennis news Today, 03:56
PHOTO: Rich Storry
Fifth-ranked player from the USA, Jessica Pegula, confirmed her withdrawal from the WTA 1000 clay-court tournament in Rome, Italy, and also stated that she might skip the 2024 French Open:
"Hey, everyone! Just a quick update: I'll be skipping the tournament in Rome, and possibly Roland Garros too.
I'm feeling really good, but I need to ease back into training at a snail's pace," Pegula wrote.
Her last match was on April 13 when she competed for Team USA in the Billie Jean King Cup against Belgium.
Popular news
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:48 The newly appointed Roma coach personally negotiates and fights for the Juventus striker Boxing News Today, 04:25 Usyk shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection Football news Today, 04:24 Man United legends believe ten Hag's time has come to an end and have found his replacement Tennis news Today, 04:17 The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts Boxing News Today, 04:02 The IBF will strip the winner of the Usyk-Fury bout of their title Tennis news Today, 03:56 The world's fifth-ranked player announced that she might skip the Roland-Garros 2024 Basketball news Today, 03:55 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award Boxing News Today, 03:23 The date of the rematch Fury vs Usyk has become known. Another megafight awaits us this year Football news Today, 03:06 AC Milan is ready to break its transfer record for the sake of young talent from RB Leipzig Snooker News Today, 02:32 This time he won. Kyren Wilson is the new world snooker champion
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024