The IBF will strip the winner of the Usyk-Fury bout of their title

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) will strip its super heavyweight title from the winner of the mega-fight between Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles (21–0, 14 KOs), and WBC titleholder Tyson Fury (34–0–1, 24 KOs) from the UK.

This decision stems from the federation's view that the mandatory defense of the IBF title in the super heavyweight division against Filip Hrgovic (17–0, 14 KOs) has been overdue. It was Usyk who was supposed to fight Hrgovic.

On May 18th, Usyk and Fury will face off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the undisputed title, which includes the IBF title. However, the winner of the fight will be stripped of the title just before the mandatory challenger Hrgovic faces Daniel Dubois on June 1st.

The triumphant undisputed champion will hold the title for only two weeks.

The rematch between Oleksander and Tyson, reportedly scheduled for October 12–13, will only have three titles at stake, not the undisputed status.