Man United legends believe ten Hag's time has come to an end and have found his replacement

Following yesterday's devastating defeat of Manchester United by Crystal Palace, they faced a barrage of criticism, including from former club stars Paul Scholes and Michael Owen. In their view, United urgently needs to dismiss current manager Erik ten Hag and appoint a new specialist in his place. They even named the ideal successor.

During an interview with Premier League Productions, Scholes expressed that this defeat was the final nail in the coffin for ten Hag, and it's time for the Dutchman to leave Old Trafford.

"Tonight was almost like the final nail in the coffin. There was a lack of innovation, effort in the team. After facing a team like Crystal Palace, who, frankly speaking, are a good team and have everything in order, Manchester United shouldn't have lost by a score of 0-4. For a while, I felt he [ten Hag] might get another year and work at a club that has calmed down a bit thanks to new owners, but that's not the case now. I was thinking, who will replace him? Considering that Thomas Tuchel announced he's leaving Bayern Munich, I don't think it would pose a big problem for him [ten Hag]. The problems exist regardless; I think it's quite obvious that his time is up. Sometimes there are moments when you think it's the end. I remember Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer] away at Watford, it was 1-4. That felt very much like my words; it felt like the end."

After a brief discussion, Scholes mentioned that he believes former England national team coach and current assistant to the Netherlands, Steve McLaren, would be an excellent choice to replace ten Hag. They are confident that at least until the end of the season, he should take charge of the team.

According to Owen and Scholes, McLaren is the best coach they have ever worked with as players, and they believe he doesn't fit into the current United setup, despite being ten Hag's assistant.