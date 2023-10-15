RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Polish national team managed to get to Warsaw ahead of the match with Moldova

Football news Today, 02:31
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The Polish national team managed to get to Warsaw ahead of the match with Moldova Photo: Twitter of the Polish national team/Author unknown

In their recent Euro 2024 qualification match, the Polish national team secured a victory on the Faroe Islands' turf with a score of 2-0. However, it was reported yesterday that the Polish team encountered unfavorable weather conditions, preventing their departure from the Faroe Islands. Consequently, they were compelled to postpone their flight for a day, in the hope of improved weather.

Their scheduled flight was slated for Saturday, and the Polish Football Association has confirmed that the players have now successfully arrived in Warsaw, where they have a match against Moldova planned for today.

It is also noted that due to the canceled flight from the Faroe Islands, the president of the Polish Football Association decided to accommodate an additional ten fans on the aircraft.

The national team players have very little time for rest and preparation for the upcoming match since the game will be held today at 20:45 Central European Time.

This match holds exceptional significance for the Polish team, as they have amassed a mere nine points after six matches, with their closest pursuers, Moldova and the Czech Republic, trailing by just one point. However, the latter has played one game less. The group leader, Albania, maintains a four-point lead over Poland.

In today's match, the Polish squad will square off against Moldova, and in November, they are set to face the Czech Republic and Latvia.

