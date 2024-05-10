BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG

The soap opera can officially be considered over. PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has announced that he will leave the Parisian team at the end of the season. In a message to fans on his X page, the 25-year-old said he will play his last home match for the team on Sunday:

"Hi everyone. This is Killian. I want to talk to you all. I promised you that I would do it when the time came. Well, I want to announce to you that this is my last year at PSG. I will not continue this adventure that will end in the coming weeks. I will play my last home game on Sunday. Over the years, it has been a great honour to be a member of this team. The best in France and in the world. Which has given me the opportunity to experience being part of a great team, to grow as a footballer."

What his next destination will be, the striker has not revealed, but plenty of indications are that it will be Real Madrid. Since moving from Monaco in 2018, Mbappe has played 306 games for PSG, in which he scored 255 goals and gave 108 assists.