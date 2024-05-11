Denmark vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game Canada Total over 4,5 Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, May 12, another match of the Hockey World Championship will take place, where the Danish national team will face Canada. The game will commence at 16:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Denmark

The Danish national team may not boast a roster as formidable as other top contenders, but the majority of their hockey players compete in reputable European championships. Most players ply their trade in the Swedish Elitserien or the German DEL. Last year, Denmark secured fifth place in their group, battling until the end for a spot in the playoffs, although they fell short of advancing to the final eight. In preparation for the current tournament, Denmark played against Poland on May 7 and emerged victorious with a 3:1 scoreline. In their first match of the World Championship, Denmark will face Austria.

Canada

Canada stands as the most decorated team in the history of the World Championships, boasting 27 gold medals. Moreover, they are the reigning champions, having triumphed over Germany 5:2 in the final last year. Canada has assembled a formidable squad for this year's tournament, with 21 players competing in the National Hockey League. In preparation for the World Championship, Canada played two matches, defeating Austria on May 5 and Hungary on May 7. In their first match of the World Championship, Canada will face Great Britain.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the last face-off between these teams, which occurred in 2022, Denmark sensationally defeated Canada 3:2.

Canada has not lost in regulation time in eight out of the last ten World Championship matches.

Denmark vs Canada Prediction

Canada is the clear favorite in the match against Denmark. While Denmark secured victory over Canada in 2022, Canada has brought a formidable squad to this tournament, diminishing Denmark's chances. Canada will secure a convincing victory in this match. My wager is on Canada's individual total exceeding 4.5, with odds at 1.73.