Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

In the World Championship game scheduled for Sunday, May 12th, Finland will face Great Britain. The match is set to commence at 12:20 Central European Time, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Finland

Suomi played their first match in the current tournament exhibiting their characteristic style, emphasizing defense and preventing their opponents from launching attacks. In their match against the Czech Republic, they executed 21 shots while their opponents managed 28. The game proved to be challenging and tense. With the score tied at 0-0, the match initially extended into overtime and then into a shootout, where the Czech Republic demonstrated greater accuracy and efficiency, resulting in Finland's 0-1 loss. Nonetheless, Finland secured one point. It's evident that in the match against one of the underdogs, Suomi will aim for victory to earn their first three points in the World Championship. Finland boasts a strong squad and system.

Great Britain

As one of the underdogs and direct candidates for relegation to a lower division at the tournament's conclusion, any points garnered by Britain will be crucial. In their first game, they are slated to play against Team Canada, against whom they might secure points. However, in the match against Finland, the prospects for representatives of the United Kingdom are less promising. The team lacks any representatives from the NHL, with the majority of players coming from the domestic league. Hence, it's apparent they are significantly inferior to other opponents in terms of player selection.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Finland and Great Britain clashed previously in 2022, with Finland dominating the match with a 6-0 victory.

Finland hasn't lost in regulation time in seven out of eight World Championship games.

Finland vs Great Britain Prediction

The Finnish national team is the clear favorite in matches against Great Britain. I have no doubt they will convincingly emerge victorious. Therefore, my bet will be on the total number of goals scored by Finland, with over 5.5 goals at odds of 1.65.