Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final

After Real Madrid's victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals of the 2023/24 season, the topic of the goalkeeper for the final match has become a focal point in the media.

The main goalkeeper for Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, has fully recovered and played in the recent La Liga match against Cadiz (2-0). However, his backup, Andriy Lunin, has performed exceptionally well in all Champions League playoff matches.

According to Relevo, at the moment, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez are leaning towards having a better chance of winning the final if the more experienced Courtois plays in goal. However, a final decision has not yet been made.

It is worth recalling that after Thibaut Courtois tore his cruciate ligaments, Real Madrid loaned Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, who started the season as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, Lunin later won the competition against him. This season, Lunin has played 30 matches, keeping 12 clean sheets.

In the Champions League final, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund. The match will take place at the legendary Wembley Stadium on June 1st.