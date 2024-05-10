RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final

Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final

Football news Today, 03:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final David Ramos/Getty Images

After Real Madrid's victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals of the 2023/24 season, the topic of the goalkeeper for the final match has become a focal point in the media.

The main goalkeeper for Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, has fully recovered and played in the recent La Liga match against Cadiz (2-0). However, his backup, Andriy Lunin, has performed exceptionally well in all Champions League playoff matches.

According to Relevo, at the moment, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez are leaning towards having a better chance of winning the final if the more experienced Courtois plays in goal. However, a final decision has not yet been made.

It is worth recalling that after Thibaut Courtois tore his cruciate ligaments, Real Madrid loaned Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, who started the season as the first-choice goalkeeper. However, Lunin later won the competition against him. This season, Lunin has played 30 matches, keeping 12 clean sheets.

In the Champions League final, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund. The match will take place at the legendary Wembley Stadium on June 1st.

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Real Madrid Champions League
Popular news
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappe has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Yesterday, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:04 No Mbappe. PSG presented the home kit for next season Football news Today, 04:35 Marseille beat Milan in the battle for the Portuguese coach Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Pepe could move from Porto to Barcelona Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Today, 02:57 Xavi Simons will not play for PSG next season Baseball News Today, 02:28 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:18 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:05 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024