Latvia vs France prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

On the third day of play in the Hockey World Championship, the Latvian national team will compete against France. The match will take place on Sunday, May 12, starting at 16:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Latvia

The most sensational team of last year's tournament, Latvia clinched the bronze medal in the 2023 World Championship. In the match for third place, they defeated the United States 4:3 in overtime, securing their first-ever medals in this tournament's history. Latvia has brought only one NHL representative to the World Championship, Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. In preparation for the tournament, Latvia played two matches against Norway. In their first match of the World Championship, Latvia will face Poland.

France

Similar to the Latvian team, the French bring only one representative from the National Hockey League to this tournament, forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Seattle Kraken. Overall, France stands as one of the underdogs in the World Championship. Last year, they secured victory only once, which proved sufficient to maintain their place in the elite division. Prior to this tournament, they played two friendly matches against Germany, and in their first game of the World Championship, France will encounter Kazakhstan.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the previous match between the Latvian and French teams, Latvia secured a convincing victory with a scoreline of 4:1.

In the last three matches of the previous World Championship, France failed to score any goals. The total goals scored and conceded stood at 0:18.

Latvia has not lost in regulation time in seven out of the last eight World Championship matches.

Latvia vs France Prediction

Overall, both teams appear evenly matched in terms of their abilities. However, Latvia seems slightly superior to France. This game will be the second consecutive match for both teams, but Latvia will face Poland, while France will face Kazakhstan. Poland is clearly a weaker opponent than Kazakhstan, so Latvia will exert less energy. In my opinion, Latvia will emerge victorious in this match, hence my wager on this outcome, especially given the favorable odds at 2.01.