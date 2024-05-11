RU RU
Real Madrid decimated Granada with a brace from Dias. The Nasrids bid farewell to La Liga

Today, 14:23
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Real Madrid, already crowned champions of Spain, traveled to Granada for the 35th round of La Liga.

The "Los Blancos" encountered little resistance from one of the main underdogs of the championship, scoring two goals before halftime through Garcia and Guler.

The second half turned into a mere formality, yet the Royal Club didn't cease their efforts, adding two more goals. Brahim Díaz completed his brace with assists from Seballos and Modric respectively.

Real had clinched the Spanish title prematurely, leaving Barcelona with no chances of clinching the trophy.

Granada lost their hopes of remaining in La Liga for the next season, tallying only 21 points with three rounds left. Rayo Vallecano, currently in the relegation zone, has 13 more points and one game less played.

La Liga, 35th Round
Granada 0-4 Real Madrid
Goals: Garcia 38', Guler 45+2', Diaz 49', 59'

