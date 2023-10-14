The Polish national team was unable to fly from the Faroe Islands

In an away match against the Faroe Islands, as part of the Euro 2024 qualification, the Polish national team secured a 2-0 victory. However, after the match, the visiting team was unable to leave the island of Torshavn due to adverse weather conditions, which led to the cancellation of their flight to Warsaw scheduled for October 13th at 17:45 Central European Time.

The players had to return to their hotel and hope for an improvement in the weather in the coming days. The Polish national team will make the next attempt to leave the island today, on Saturday, October 14th.

This situation may have a negative impact on the Polish team since they are scheduled to play an important match against the Moldovan national team on Sunday, October 15th. The match will take place in Warsaw at 20:45 Central European Time. A training session was scheduled for 16:00, and Michal Probierz's press conference was set 45 minutes earlier.

After six matches played, the Polish national team has accumulated a total of nine points with three victories, currently occupying the second position in Group E. The Moldovan and Czech national teams are just one point behind, but they each have one game in hand. The group leader, Albania, is ahead of Poland by five points.