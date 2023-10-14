RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Polish national team was unable to fly from the Faroe Islands

The Polish national team was unable to fly from the Faroe Islands

Football news Today, 06:12
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The Polish national team was unable to fly from the Faroe Islands Photo: Twitter of the Polish national team/Author unknown

In an away match against the Faroe Islands, as part of the Euro 2024 qualification, the Polish national team secured a 2-0 victory. However, after the match, the visiting team was unable to leave the island of Torshavn due to adverse weather conditions, which led to the cancellation of their flight to Warsaw scheduled for October 13th at 17:45 Central European Time.

The players had to return to their hotel and hope for an improvement in the weather in the coming days. The Polish national team will make the next attempt to leave the island today, on Saturday, October 14th.

This situation may have a negative impact on the Polish team since they are scheduled to play an important match against the Moldovan national team on Sunday, October 15th. The match will take place in Warsaw at 20:45 Central European Time. A training session was scheduled for 16:00, and Michal Probierz's press conference was set 45 minutes earlier.

After six matches played, the Polish national team has accumulated a total of nine points with three victories, currently occupying the second position in Group E. The Moldovan and Czech national teams are just one point behind, but they each have one game in hand. The group leader, Albania, is ahead of Poland by five points.

Related teams and leagues
Poland European Championship
Popular news
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Yesterday, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Yesterday, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Yesterday, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:54 Raphinha commented on the possibility of participating in El Classico Football news Today, 07:21 Top Premier League clubs entered the fight for Ukrainian talent Football news Today, 06:44 “I think I’ll get there.” Ronaldo plans to reach 1000 goals Football news Today, 06:12 The Polish national team was unable to fly from the Faroe Islands Football news Today, 05:36 Chelsea's captain is close to returning to the team, but will likely miss the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 05:03 Guardiola persuaded Bellingham to move to Manchester City Football news Today, 04:35 Ronaldo has no plans to retire and plans to play at Euro 2024 Football news Today, 04:03 "Why not". The head of the Saudi League hinted at the transfer of Muller Football news Today, 03:31 Southgate doesn't understand fans' dissatisfaction with Henderson Football news Today, 02:59 Bayern are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Mexico vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023