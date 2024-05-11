On the road to another title. A brace by Josko Gvardiol helped Manchester City to demolish Fulham

Manchester City visited Fulham for the 37th round match of the Premier League.

The hosts at Craven Cottage failed to pose any problems for the illustrious visitors. The Cityzens netted four unanswered goals against their opponents.

On the 13th minute, Josko Gvardiol put the visitors ahead. Another assist was credited to Kevin De Bruyne. This season in the Premier League, the Belgian has already notched up nine assists.

City scored three more times in the second half. Phil Foden doubled City's lead, followed by Gvardiol's brace at the end of 70 minutes. Julian Alvarez finished off Fulham with a penalty in stoppage time.

As a result, City moved past Arsenal in the table by two points, after playing 36 matches. The Gunners will play their 37th match in the championship against Manchester United tomorrow. City has matches remaining against Tottenham and West Ham before the end of the season.

Premier League, 37th round

Fulham - Manchester City - 0:4

Goals: Gvardiol 13', 71', Foden 54' Alvarez 90+7'