The goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Andriy Lunin, may change clubs as early as this summer. Despite negotiations for a contract extension with Real, the Ukrainian is considering leaving if he is not given the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League final.

El Nacional reports that the 25-year-old goalkeeper is being pursued by Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich. These clubs plan to attempt to acquire the goalkeeper for the upcoming season. Lunin's current contract with Real is set to expire on June 30, 2025. According to Transfermarkt, his value is estimated at 16 million euros. This season, Lunin has played 30 matches for "Los Blancos", conceding 28 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets.

Earlier, Defensa Central reported that the Ukrainian goalkeeper would consider other career options if his competitor, Thibaut Courtois, takes the field in the season's main match against Borussia Dortmund.