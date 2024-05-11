Modric's agent shed light on his client's future in Madrid

The future of Real Madrid legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric remains in a state of uncertainty, with Saudi clubs seeking to invite the Croatian to their league.

Modric's agent, Valdika Lemich, has shed some light on the situation regarding his client's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There is currently no certainty about what will happen with Modric at Real. It will become clearer next week. Real Madrid is home to Modric, and together we will decide what is best for him," - Lemich was quoted by Marca.

The decision about Modric's fate is expected after the player meets with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. However, as the player's agent informed Saudi media, no decision has been made yet.

By all indications, the decision about the future of these two Madrid legends will become clear immediately after the Champions League final. There are various rumors circulating, but the fact remains: it all depends on the meeting between the club president and these two midfielders.