Has the fate of the title been decided? Celtic defeated Rangers in the Old Firm derby

In the 36th round match of the Scottish Premiership, Celtic and Rangers settled their differences in another Old Firm derby. The match took place at Celtic's home ground and ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

True to the status and level of such a match, everything was present — a missed penalty, an own goal, and a sending-off. Towards the end of the first half, all the most important events of the match occurred. Within five minutes, all three goals in the match were scored, and in stoppage time after a video replay, Rangers were left with ten men.

At the beginning of the second half, Matt O'Reilly could have scored a brace, but he failed to convert the penalty — Jack Batlend dealt with his shot. As a result, the "Celts" secured a narrow victory and, with two rounds remaining in the season, lead their arch-rivals by six points. Rangers now only have theoretical chances for the title.

Celtic 2-1 Rangers

Goals: O'Reily 35, Lundstram 38 (own goal) — Dessers 40.

Sent off: Lundstram 45+2 (Rangers)

Missed penalty: O'Reily 55 (Celtic).