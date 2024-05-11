RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Has the fate of the title been decided? Celtic defeated Rangers in the Old Firm derby

Has the fate of the title been decided? Celtic defeated Rangers in the Old Firm derby

Football news Today, 09:45
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
Has the fate of the title been decided? Celtic defeated Rangers in the Old Firm derby Photo: twitter.com/RangersFC

In the 36th round match of the Scottish Premiership, Celtic and Rangers settled their differences in another Old Firm derby. The match took place at Celtic's home ground and ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

True to the status and level of such a match, everything was present — a missed penalty, an own goal, and a sending-off. Towards the end of the first half, all the most important events of the match occurred. Within five minutes, all three goals in the match were scored, and in stoppage time after a video replay, Rangers were left with ten men.

At the beginning of the second half, Matt O'Reilly could have scored a brace, but he failed to convert the penalty — Jack Batlend dealt with his shot. As a result, the "Celts" secured a narrow victory and, with two rounds remaining in the season, lead their arch-rivals by six points. Rangers now only have theoretical chances for the title.

Celtic 2-1 Rangers
Goals: O'Reily 35, Lundstram 38 (own goal) — Dessers 40.
Sent off: Lundstram 45+2 (Rangers)
Missed penalty: O'Reily 55 (Celtic).

Related teams and leagues
Celtic Rangers Premiership Scotland
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 11:26 Lomachenko - Kambosos: Full Fight Card of the Boxing Evening Football news Today, 10:52 The Milan defender is ready to move to Bayern Football news Today, 10:50 Tottenham has lost their forward due to a calf muscle injury Tennis news Today, 10:28 Nadal commented on his participation in the French Open after his fail on the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 10:18 Lunin is of interest to top European clubs and may leave Real if he doesn't play in the UCL final Boxing News Today, 10:12 The heavyweight world champion opened up about his challenging childhood on the streets Football news Today, 09:53 No one else has achieved this. Manchester City has replicated its own feat in the Premier League Football news Today, 09:45 Has the fate of the title been decided? Celtic defeated Rangers in the Old Firm derby Football news Today, 09:42 Kevin De Bruyne has climbed to second place among the all-time Premier League top assist providers Football news Today, 09:37 Who will win the title? The first match of the AFC Champions League final has been played
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024