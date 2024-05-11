RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction Photo: https://www.wba.co.uk/ Author unknown
West Bromwich West Bromwich
Championship England 12 may 2024, 09:15 West Bromwich - Southampton
-
- : -
England, West Bromwich, The Hawthorns
Southampton Southampton
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.83
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 12, West Bromwich - Southampton will have their first semifinal meeting in the Championship playoffs. Forecast for the battle of these rivals prepared by Dailysports experts.

West Bromwich

“Thrushes” did not give out a phenomenal season in the Championship, after all, the team is 21 points behind the second place. The efforts of the team were enough for the fifth place, and this is also solid, given the level of competition, now there is a chance to fight for promotion.

In the last round of the championship West Bromwich confidently beat Preston on their field with a score of 3:0, this success had a significant psychological value, as it was possible to break the series of three consecutive defeats. “Thrashers” this season, and failed to beat Southampton, we should try to do it in the clash.

Southampton

“Saints” for sure set themselves the task of returning to the elite of English soccer. To get directly failed, but the mission is not yet failed, it is enough to win in the playoffs, which will not be easy, because the competitors are strong and ambitious.

In the Championship Southampton finished in fourth place, which can be considered a good result, but now there is no point in talking about it, the season will be considered a success if the club makes it to the APL. The team in the last round defeated away strong Leeds with a score of 2:1, which finished third. The mentioned success allowed to break the series of three consecutive defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • The teams crossed twice this season, in both cases Southampton celebrated victory - 2:0 away and 2:1 at their arena.
  • West Bromwich play well at home this season, 15 wins, 4 draws and four defeats.
  • Southampton have 11 wins, 6 defeats and the same number of draws away.

West Bromwich vs Southampton Prediction

In such a confrontation bookmakers have not decided on the favorite, the battle will really be interesting and unpredictable. Rivals will surely fear each other, so they will try to play as reliable as possible in defense. A bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals looks promising here.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.83
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Villarreal Odds: 1.58 Sevilla Recommended MelBet
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Premier League Ukraine Today, 11:00 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.69 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now 1xBet
Athletic Club vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Athletic Club Odds: 1.81 Osasuna Bet now BetWinner
Detroit City FC vs Phoenix Rising FC prediction USL Championship USA Today, 17:00 Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Detroit City FC Odds: 1.69 Phoenix Rising FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 12 may 2024, 02:00 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.71 Wellington Phoenix Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:28 On the road to another title. A brace by Yosko Gvardiol helped Manchester City to demolish Fulham Tennis news Today, 09:10 Osaka's third confident victory gives her a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA 1000 tournament Tennis news Today, 09:00 Nadal leaves the Masters in Rome after the second stage. The ninth racket was beyond his strength Football news Today, 08:34 Aston Villa vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:16 "PSG will be stronger next season." The Parisian coach commented on Mbappe's departure Football news Today, 07:57 Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:26 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Tennis news Today, 07:01 There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament Boxing News Today, 06:42 Tyson Fury's promoter predicts an easy victory for the Briton over Alexander Usyk Football news Today, 06:09 In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG
Sport Predictions
Football Today Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024