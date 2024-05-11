West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.83 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 12, West Bromwich - Southampton will have their first semifinal meeting in the Championship playoffs. Forecast for the battle of these rivals prepared by Dailysports experts.

West Bromwich

“Thrushes” did not give out a phenomenal season in the Championship, after all, the team is 21 points behind the second place. The efforts of the team were enough for the fifth place, and this is also solid, given the level of competition, now there is a chance to fight for promotion.

In the last round of the championship West Bromwich confidently beat Preston on their field with a score of 3:0, this success had a significant psychological value, as it was possible to break the series of three consecutive defeats. “Thrashers” this season, and failed to beat Southampton, we should try to do it in the clash.

Southampton

“Saints” for sure set themselves the task of returning to the elite of English soccer. To get directly failed, but the mission is not yet failed, it is enough to win in the playoffs, which will not be easy, because the competitors are strong and ambitious.

In the Championship Southampton finished in fourth place, which can be considered a good result, but now there is no point in talking about it, the season will be considered a success if the club makes it to the APL. The team in the last round defeated away strong Leeds with a score of 2:1, which finished third. The mentioned success allowed to break the series of three consecutive defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

The teams crossed twice this season, in both cases Southampton celebrated victory - 2:0 away and 2:1 at their arena.

West Bromwich play well at home this season, 15 wins, 4 draws and four defeats.

Southampton have 11 wins, 6 defeats and the same number of draws away.

West Bromwich vs Southampton Prediction

In such a confrontation bookmakers have not decided on the favorite, the battle will really be interesting and unpredictable. Rivals will surely fear each other, so they will try to play as reliable as possible in defense. A bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals looks promising here.